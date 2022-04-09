RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gunmen abduct Commissioner's wife, daughter in Plateau

Gunmen have abducted the wife and daughter of Mr Usman Bamaiyi, the Commissioner for Environment in Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the victims were abducted in the early hours of Saturday at the commissioner’s residence in Gindiri, Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ibrahim Chindo, a resident of the community, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Gindiri general area was “under siege”.

“Bandits and terrorists have continued to terrorise innocent citizens with no sign of relief in sight. Everyone is scared here,” he said.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, Public Relations Officer of the Police command in the state, confirmed the incident.

He said that men of the command were already on the trail of the abductors toward rescuing the duo.

