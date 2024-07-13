ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen abduct acting Rector, other management staff of Benue Polytechnic

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN sources indicated that the abductees were herded into the bush with their vehicle abandoned on the highway.

Its Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, while confirming the incident, said the Rector was kidnapped with others on their way to Ugbokolo, after an official trip to Makurdi.

Also taken were some management staff of the polytechnic and their driver.

Chief Joseph Har, Adviser to the Governor on Internal Security, who equally confirmed the incident, said that security personnel had swung into action to rescue the victims.

