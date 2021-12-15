Gunmen abduct 70-yr-old mother of Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff

An eye-witness, who preferred anonymity, said the victim was observing the evening Ishaí prayer when the six abductors went through a mosque into her house and took her away.

The source said that the abductors, who were dressed in black suits and carrying “Ghana-Must-Go bag’’, refused all entreaties by the old woman to be allowed to take her drugs along.

The source added that the abductors took her into a car parked outside the premises and drove away.

DSP Williams Aya, the Police spokesman in Kogi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, and said a team led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Idrisu Dabban had moved to the scene.