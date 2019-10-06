Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped six herdsmen grazing their cattle at Gurin, Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

According to Punch, the gunmen invaded the community and kidnapped the herdsmen some four kilometres away from the Fufore-Gurin Highway.

The kidnappers, however, have released one of the victims to inform the relatives of others of their abduction.

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson in Adamawa, DSP Suleiman Nguroje said four not six herdsmen were kidnapped.

“The information reaching us is that four persons were kidnapped, but the bandits freed one of them to inform relatives of the others. The victims were kidnapped some four kilometres away from the Fufore-Gurin Road in the early hours of Saturday.

“They were grazing their cattle when the kidnappers whisked them away and left their cattle wandering around,” Nguroje said.

In recent times, kidnapping for ransom and banditry have been on the rise. In July, five kidnappers, who had been unleashing mayhem on communities in Adamawa, reportedly repented and surrendered their arms.