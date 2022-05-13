RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gumi tells FG steps to free kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack

Ima Elijah

Whatever they (the terrorists) want, give it to them...

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)
Popular preacher, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has told the Federal Government to give whatever the terrorists want to them to ensure the release of the 62 kidnapped passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Pulse recalls that bandits attacked a Kaduna-bound train on March 28, 2022, shot dead several people and abducted many.

During a prayer session organised by Jama’iyyar Matan Arewa for the kidnapped passengers on Thursday, May 12, 2022, Gumi said the government can “deal with” the terrorists after their captives have regained freedom and are safe.

Whatever they (the terrorists) want, give it to them so that they can release these people and when they release them then, you are at the liberty, to deal with them the way they deserve because when they have captives, you have to tread with caution so that their captives will not be injured,” Gumi said.

“When we pray, we pray for the whole nation because it is not only the families of the victims that are affected, the whole nation is under captivity. So we pray to God to release us from this captivity, release us from this oppression to unite this nation on the right path. This should be our prayer constantly until they are released.”

At least $18.34m was paid to kidnappers as ransom – mostly by families and the government – between June 2011 and March 2020, according to a report by SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence, a Lagos-based political risk analysis firm.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

