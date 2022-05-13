Gumi tells FG steps to free kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack

Pulse recalls that bandits attacked a Kaduna-bound train on March 28, 2022, shot dead several people and abducted many.

During a prayer session organised by Jama’iyyar Matan Arewa for the kidnapped passengers on Thursday, May 12, 2022, Gumi said the government can “deal with” the terrorists after their captives have regained freedom and are safe.

“Whatever they (the terrorists) want, give it to them so that they can release these people and when they release them then, you are at the liberty, to deal with them the way they deserve because when they have captives, you have to tread with caution so that their captives will not be injured,” Gumi said.

“When we pray, we pray for the whole nation because it is not only the families of the victims that are affected, the whole nation is under captivity. So we pray to God to release us from this captivity, release us from this oppression to unite this nation on the right path. This should be our prayer constantly until they are released.”