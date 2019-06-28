Guide: Buying Bitcoin with a credit card in Nigeria

The Bitcoin price has recently shot up past the $10,000 (3,603,700 Naira) mark for the first time in a year. Bitcoin has become a hugely popular alternative investments. It might be volatile in price, but it still shows a massive +8757% ROI at its current price of around $11,970 (According to CoinMarketCap) since 2009, when it was released to the public.

Buying bitcoin and other top rated cryptocurrencies just became simpler for Nigerians. Coindirect makes it a smooth process for Nigerians to buy bitcoin using Nigerian Naira through various payment methods. This includes Nigerian credit card payments, international Visa credit card payments, bank transfers, mobile money and Visa QR payments.

There is also the option of buying and selling Bitcoin on the platform’s marketplace from locals traders.

How to buy bitcoin with a Credit Card in Nigeria:

1. Sign Up for a free account (Log in if you are an existing customer)

2. Go to your Bitcoin wallet and click on ‘Buy’

3. Select ‘New Credit Card (NGN)’ from the drop down menu

4. Enter the value of Bitcoin you want to purchase in NGN or the Amount of BTC and click ‘Preview Buy’ to get a quote.

5. You will receive a quote. Press ‘confirm’ before the quote expires.

6. You will be redirected to a page to fill in your credit card details

7. You will then go to a page to verify your transaction and be redirected to your Coindirect wallet. Your Wallet will be credited with the Bitcoin that you have just purchased.

Bitcoin is one of the 41 of the leading cryptocurrencies available on Coindirect’s platform. To choose a different coin, simply follow the same process as above with your chosen altcoin and payment method.

Credit card processing fees are 1.99% for “New credit card (NGN)”.

Invite your Friends and Earn 5 Ripple [XRP] (765 NGN) for each friend you refer:

- You and the person you refer get 5 XRP when they perform their first transaction.

Sign up for a free Coindirect account to get started.