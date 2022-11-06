Groups back Atiku's call to have Obasanjo's face on new naira note

Why this is important: Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate had taken to his Twitter page on Friday, November 4, 2022, to eulogise his former boss for the role he played in restoring peace in Ethiopia after two-year-long crisis.

Pulse reports that Obasanjo led a delegation which also include ex-Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, and a former Deputy President of South Africa, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, to broker a peace deal between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

While making a case for Obasanjo to be awarded a Nobel Peace prize for the feat, Atiku also canvassed for his image to be imprinted on one of the nation's currencies in recognition of his sacrifice to the country.

Atiku's tweet read: “I celebrate the extraordinary prowess of His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in bringing peace to Ethiopia. I am not surprised. I know my boss. He did the same thing in Liberia and São Tomé and Príncipe during our time in office.

“If for nothing else, he is most deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, and I will nominate him when entries are open for nominations. Africa is blessed to have a statesman of such impeccable democratic credentials as Chief Obasanjo, a man whose image ought to be on the redesigned naira note, to inspire future generations of Nigerians to sacrifice for their nation and continent.”

Afenifere, Ohanaeze, Arewa, others back Atiku: The former Vice President's call received an overwhelming backing from socio-cultural groups across the country on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Reacting to Atiku’s proposition, Afenifere said: “The naira notes that are to be redesigned already have pictures of some personalities who are part of our history but Obasanjo is well deserving of any honour that Nigeria considers necessary for him. As a matter of fact, no one has been more part of Nigeria’s history as Olusegun Obasanjo, so a place of honour should be reserved for him. When you look round Nigeria so far, no monument of much importance has been dedicated to his personality. I have looked round, no airport, no university, no stadium.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo's reaction: “Chief Olusegun Obasanjo deserves national recognition on the Nigerian currency. He is a moral edifice who governed the country with an appreciable level of equity, fairness and ethnic sensibility. The governance structures across Nigeria are dotted by his accomplishments. Obasanjo remains the conscience of not just the nation but the entire Africa.”

ACF's reaction read: “Looking at the history of the country, whether you like him or not, you cannot dismiss him when talking about the development of this country. From the roles he played during the civil war, as military head of state and handing over power to the civilian government and then during his time as civilian president and even being an international figure. There is nothing stopping a country like Nigeria from honouring Obasanjo.”

Middle Belt Forum said: “Former President Obasanjo did well during his time of administering this country as a military and civilian leader of the country. He started serious infrastructure development in the country as well as Operation Feed the Nation. Also during his time he was able to negotiate our foreign debt downwards.

“Also in the aspect of economy, remember that when he came in, one barrel (of crude oil) was selling for the lowest ever experienced in the history of the country. He was able to grow the economy and handed over a robust economy to Yar’Adua. I think so far he has done well. And up till now he still behaves like a statesman in all his dealings. He deserves to be honoured. I believe that if that honour is given to him, I am in support. That will encourage others to do the right things and they will be honoured too when they leave public office.”