RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group wants late Alaafin immortalised

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President, Yoruba Indigenes Foundation (YIF), Dr Olumide Aderibole ,has called on South-West governors to immortalise the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi lll.

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Premium Times)
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Premium Times)

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Sanjo Olawuyi, YIF Director of Communications and Strategies,in Lagos on Monday.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that Adeyemi ,the longest serving Alaafin of Oyo,died on Friday at 83.

Aderibole urged the governors to institute yearly lectures or establish an institution to immortalise the late traditional ruler.

He expressed shock on the passage of Adeyemi, who was the Permanent Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

“The death has left a vacuum, which will not be easy to be filled, because for over five decades, the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, late Adeyemi lll, had been effective and efficient in the promotion of the core values of Yoruba race.

“These had cumulatively placed Yoruba race in an advantage position, when it comes to culture heritage, history, politics and national stability,” he said.

Aderibole commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State , the Oyomesi-In-Council, the late Alaafin’s immediate family, subjects and the Yoruba race on the demise of Adeyemi.

He urged them to be consoled by the fact that the late Alaafin served the people well,and was the longest-serving traditional ruler of Oyo Kingdom.

“The history of Oyo town will not be concluded without mentioning the name of the late Alaafin Adeyemi lll, because his reign is associated with the establishment of modern day Oyo town, which attracted siting of several tertiary institutions on the soil of Oyo town,” he said.

Aderibole said the late Alaafin contributed greatly to the development of the Yoruba nation and YIF,of which he was Grand Patron .

“Adeyemi lll endorsed his name on the key programs of the foundation and networked the foundation with well- meaning high networth Yoruba sons and daughters in Nigeria and diaspora,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group wants late Alaafin immortalised

Group wants late Alaafin immortalised

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Lawyer files suit against Buhari over fuel scarcity

Lawyer files suit against Buhari over fuel scarcity

2023: Borno commissioner resigns to contest Chibok assembly seat

2023: Borno commissioner resigns to contest Chibok assembly seat

Putin accuses West of plotting to kill Russian journalist

Putin accuses West of plotting to kill Russian journalist

Yobe explosion kills 1, injures 5 -Police

Yobe explosion kills 1, injures 5 -Police

NDLEA arrests drug baron indicted in Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

NDLEA arrests drug baron indicted in Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

APC's ₦100m form ridicules the Not too Young to Run Act [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

APC's ₦100m form ridicules the Not too Young to Run Act [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

France’s Macron beats Le Pen to win 2nd term

France’s Macron beats Le Pen to win 2nd term

Trending

Police arrest business woman, Ovaioza over investment scams

Ovaioza

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST

IPOB declares militants behind killings in South-East wanted; FULL LIST.

Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for presidential race

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)