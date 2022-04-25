Group wants late Alaafin immortalised

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that Adeyemi ,the longest serving Alaafin of Oyo,died on Friday at 83.

Aderibole urged the governors to institute yearly lectures or establish an institution to immortalise the late traditional ruler.

He expressed shock on the passage of Adeyemi, who was the Permanent Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

“The death has left a vacuum, which will not be easy to be filled, because for over five decades, the 45th Alaafin of Oyo, late Adeyemi lll, had been effective and efficient in the promotion of the core values of Yoruba race.

“These had cumulatively placed Yoruba race in an advantage position, when it comes to culture heritage, history, politics and national stability,” he said.

Aderibole commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State , the Oyomesi-In-Council, the late Alaafin’s immediate family, subjects and the Yoruba race on the demise of Adeyemi.

He urged them to be consoled by the fact that the late Alaafin served the people well,and was the longest-serving traditional ruler of Oyo Kingdom.

“The history of Oyo town will not be concluded without mentioning the name of the late Alaafin Adeyemi lll, because his reign is associated with the establishment of modern day Oyo town, which attracted siting of several tertiary institutions on the soil of Oyo town,” he said.

Aderibole said the late Alaafin contributed greatly to the development of the Yoruba nation and YIF,of which he was Grand Patron .