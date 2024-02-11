Group wants Feb 14 to become Chastity Day, mobilises youths against sexual deviance

The mobilisation is part of activities to mark the year 2024 annual ‘Chastity Parade’ Programme, held at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NGO mobilised the teens and young people to declare their stand for sexual purity and abstinence from all forms of moral decadence.

Nkem Chinma, the International President of CDM, said during the parade on Sunday that the event was channelled towards changing the identity of Feb. 14, from Lovers Day to Chastity Day.

According to him, the programme which has been in existence for 12 years is designed to unite young people against sexual deviance and other social vices.

“Every year, the Chastity Parade convenes about 5000 teenagers and youths in both Lagos, Aba, Ghana and Ivory Coast through which they assemble with one voice to reinforce their decisions to be chaste through vows, pledges and awareness,” he said.

Chinma said that the cohesive approach had proven to benefit society at large through individual assertiveness and commitment to the cause.

The NGO president said that the annual programme had also cut down the skyrocketing increase in teenage pregnancy, sexual abuse and sexually transmitted diseases.

He said that CDM, in partnership with interdenominational bodies, corporate organisations and academic institutions had helped in spreading the gospel of morality across borders.

Uche John, the Project Director, said in her remarks that the event had impacted thousands of young people l home and abroad.

The feedback we received constantly showed we are progressing in the course of eradicating immorality among our young ones.

“The society at large has been corrupted, almost every sector has been sexualised, be it entertainment, social media, art and culture and the rest.

“So, we established this programme to create awareness, help the youths and teenagers to be protected, enlightened and focus on their future plans and programmes.

“Majority of our youths in the year past have made a lot of mistakes, by having unwanted pregnancy, drug and substances addictions, but we are creating awareness, by educating them to shun the deviance and be focused in their future plans.”

John advised the teenagers and youths in the society to embrace the slogans, ‘No Wed No Bed’ Chose chastity until, Say no to sex before Marriage and Yes to Purity.

Miss Blessing Uchechi, one of the participants, thanked the NGO for helping her to make positive decisions in the years past.

According to her, the positive decisions and vow of purity have really helped her to progress in her academic career.

“I want other youths and coming generations to imbibe and embrace this platform; this chastity parade event has really helped me a lot in my career and in my general life.