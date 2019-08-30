The Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), a pan-Igbo socio-political group, has urged governors of the South East states to redouble their efforts towards the development of the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the South-East is made-up of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

The President of NUF, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, told NAN on Friday in Enugu that the people of the zone were disenchanted over the “snail speed’’ of corporate development of the South East.

Chukwudum said that both present and past governors in the states as well as major political office holders in the zone must be held responsible for the development failure.

According to him, the zone had collectively received over N20 trillion from Federation Account and internally generated revenue from 1999 to 2019.

“It would be double jeopardy for the South East to suffer marginalisation in the hands of their own governors and political office holders, who failed to do the needful in terms of development.

“The political and infrastructure development of the zone had been greatly hampered by the type of politics adopted by the political leaders of the zone.

“They must utilised their positions to attract huge projects that will open up the region in areas of transportation (land, sea and air), other basic amenities and agriculture to mention a few.”

The NUF boss, however, described Igbos as very industrious Nigerians and also considered the richest in terms of wealth distribution accordingly to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) statistics.

He said: “But it is also true that individuals cannot bring reasonable development without the government.

“Individuals and government development efforts should work side by side. However, in this situation the government is almost non-existing in some communities.

“We are urging governors of the zone to rise above official corruption and face the task of reviving the economy of the zone.

“The residents should be asking our governors where our palm produce went to. Why has the agricultural sector been neglected. Where are the infrastructure.

“Till today, most villages cannot boast of adequate electricity, water supply and health care facilities”.

Chukwudum also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to beam its searchlight on governors who used South East commonwealth to enrich themselves.