Group urges Soludo to address neglect of federal projects in Anambra

Mr Amah Amaonye, Director-General, GIAN, while addressing newsmen on Saturday in Awka, said that the expectations of the people is that Soludo would hit the ground running immediately he assumes office in March.

According to Amaonye, the overwhelming support for Soludo at the just-concluded election comes with unprecedented expectations and it is therefore, a huge burden that he should surmount.

He expressed confidence that Soludo’s influence, scorecards and performance in various positions he had served, are indications that he will deliver on his campaign promises.

“No problem should be seen to be unaddressed or unattended to. We are aware that a major problem of the state is the neglect of federal projects in the State.

“Therefore, a fast, potent solution must be advanced to this problem, which has left the state with many dilapidated roads and poor accessibility.

“This is causing difficulty and logjam never seen before on daily basis for our people travelling in the state both on the Niger Bridge at Asaba end and the Enugu end, where the roads are in a state of total neglect.

“There should be a collaborative efforts among the states, involving federal and international intervention, to proffer solution to this problem,” he said.

The Director-General also urged the incoming administration not to be distracted from impacting directly on the lives of the people with his programmes.

“At GIAN, our belief is that the primary responsibility of every government is to commit its energy and resources to continuously look for the problems of its citizens and also frantically to solve them.

“If this is done, it will take care of meeting expectations of the people in progress and development of human capacity and infrastructure, as well as in catering for the welfare of our people,” he said.

Amaonye also appealed to those who are still aggrieved, especially, the candidates of various opposing political parties and their core stakeholders and supporters, to concede victory.