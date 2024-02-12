ADVERTISEMENT
Group urges President Tinubu to tackle rising cost of living

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman of the group, Akin Akinbobola, made the call while addressing members of the group on Sunday in Akure. Akinbobola appealed to Tinubu to do everything within his power to turn around the “hard situation” so that people could enjoy the dividend of democracy.

The chairman said that food and other basic amenities should be made available for Nigerians for everyone to be comfortable.

From the day President Tinubu stepped into power, things have changed and since then, it has been hunger and anger.

“We are appealing to the president to endeavour with everything that he has, to write his name in gold in the history of the country.

“He has to turn around the economy country for the better. As a Yoruba man, Tinubu must have a positive history.

“We all know Atunluse stands for comfort in the areas of education, infrastructural development, food security, security, power, and light.

“Things should be made available and affordable to every Nigerian in such a way that nobody will ask you for what to eat,” he said.

On the coming governorship election in the state, Akinbobola said the group would only work with candidates it found worthy of support. Also speaking, the Director-General, of Atunluse Initiative, Sikiru Adetona, said the group met to chart a new way forward.

He said the group also sought for good governance for the people of Ondo State ahead of the November 16 governorship election. The coordinator of the Group, Shalom Olaseni, said the group was formed to ensure that the state and the society at large were well governed and peaceful.

“We believe that the 2024 Governorship Election in Ondo State would be better as we are looking for a candidate who has the interest of the people at heart.

“We are still consulting and deliberating, and very soon we will declare our support for a people-oriented candidate.

