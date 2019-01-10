He made the call at a press conference when he led a delegation of NGO’s, CSOs and CLO’s in Kano on Thursday.

He said the call was necessary in view of the achievements he recorded and to push forward the general interest of providing security of lives and properties in the country.

“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria Police Council and the National Assembly to consider and approve the extention of the tenure of the current Inspector General of Police, “he said.

Gashash noted that IGP Ibrahim Idris ,has made a remarkable achievements and development as the country Chief of Police.

“Inculcation of discipline, zero tolerance to corruption, promoting rule of law ,professionalism, safety and security of the Nation among others as envisaged in his fashioned concept “Our Creed”

“Establishment of his Eminent persons forum at National, State and local government levels with a view to consolidate members of the communities into the policing matters”

“The IGP was able to ensure successful conducts of Governorship and re-run elections in various states such as Edo,Ondo, Anambra, Rivers and Kogi, among others.

“He also ensured Prompt prosecution of electoral offenders arrested during various elections.

“Conveying of National security summit to look and proffer solution into rampant cases of farmers/pastoralist clashes, kidnapping and other forms of crimes in the country”, he said.

According to the chairman, considering the current state of security situation in the country coupled with the fact that the forthcoming general election is past aporoaching, it is unwise to change in the administrative architecture of the Force.