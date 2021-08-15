RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group urges Nigerians to emulate Buhari and Tinubu on national unity

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group says President Buhari should be specially commended for taking out time to check on Tinubu, who was recuperating in London.

Tinubu and Buhari during breakfast (The Nation)
Tinubu and Buhari during breakfast (The Nation)

A political group, Tinubu Vanguard, on Sunday called on Nigerians to emulate the patriotic and detribalised nature of President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

Recommended articles

This, it said, would enhance national unity and cohesion.

“Nigerian youths should emulate the synergy and cordial relationship between Buhari and Tinubu as recipes for national unity and peaceful coexistence,’’ its Director-General, Dr Johnny Benjamin, said in a statement issued in Abuja.

He said President Buhari should be specially commended for taking out time to check on Tinubu, who was recuperating in London.

Benjamin also commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and other Nigerians, who had shown concern for Tinubu’s wellbeing.

“We commend Mr President, the governor of Lagos State and other prominent Nigerians who took time from their tight schedules to check on the APC national Leader in London.

“We particularly appreciate Mr President for displaying exceptional care and concern for all Nigerians across ethnic, religious and political divides,’’ he stated.

Benjamin also condemned rumours in some sections of the media which suggested that Tinubu had a surgery and died.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanusi: Nigeria made no progress in 40 years

Group urges Nigerians to emulate Buhari and Tinubu on national unity

FG evacuates 22 relatives of dead ISIS fighters from Libya

Gov Masari says President Buhari never favours Katsina state against others

Gov Lalong orders another 24-hour curfew in Jos North LGA

Former Imo governor Ohakim explains why he joined APC

Wike wants PDP to sue Umahi and Ayade for joining APC

INEC dissociates self from scammers issuing fake employment letters

Presidency condemns attacks on travellers in Jos, says perpetrators must be fished out