Mr Olumuyiwa-Aschor Babalola, founder of the league, said in a statement in Ado Ekiti that it was time to recognise the role and contribution of youths in nation building.

“It is high time the governor recognised the roles and contributions of our youths in politics, hence, they deserve the opportunity to serve too.

“If we are not too young to run, we cannot be too young to serve.

“If our young men and women can be relied upon prior to and during elections, I see no reason why we cannot be relied upon to serve even at the highest level.

“The modern knowledge and creativity a vibrant 30 year old commissioner will contribute to our state should not be underestimated,’’ he said.

While congratulating the new appointees, Balogun, the General Overseer, Raising New Voices (Ekiti State Chapter), said it was mind boggling since the governor did not put the youths into consideration in his appointments.

He, therefore, advised the governor to uphold the interest of the youths in his political agenda, saying that it was time Ekiti state stopped neglecting the youth.

“It is time we stop looking down on the modern initiatives our youths can bring to the table in areas of governance and our collective development as a people.

“The time has come for Governor Fayemi-led government to stand up for what is right and just and do what successive governments have failed to do.

“May I also note that my argument does not put to question the competence or integrity of your current political appointees.

“Rather; my argument focuses on the need for Ekiti State to start nurturing her brilliant young leaders now, for tomorrow never comes, but today will always be at it again.

“Ekiti State is very unique and young intellectuals are in abundance, it is a known fact that Ekiti State remains Nigeria’s fountain of knowledge”.

“When the average age of our major political appointees at state level seats at 60 -years of age, by the time such people serve 8 years in a single government, they are near expiration”.

ALSO READ: APC says Atiku is not a Nigerian

“Give us a 30 year old competent commissioner, not mediocre appointments like special advisers on social media matters. We do more than tweeting, we are innovative”

“It will be interesting to see a 25 year old Local Government Chairman under your party, with genuine autonomy to perform his/her duties”.

“True leaders raise young leaders, not followers,’’ he said.