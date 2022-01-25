This is contained in a release signed by the Group’s Chairman, Prof. Eddie Oparaoji, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.
Group urges fair hearing for Nigerian-born Alberta Attorney-General, Madu
Mbaise Policy Round Table, a socio-political pressure group, has urged Canadian authorities to grant a fair hearing to suspended Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of Alberta, Mr Kaycee Madu.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Madu, who is the first black Attorney-General in Canada, was suspended from office by Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney, following an alleged traffic offence.
Oparaoji expressed the confidence that the Ahiazu Mbaise-born lawyer, if given a fair hearing, would be exonerated from the allegations.
He said that Madu had described the allegation as “rather unfortunate”, saying that his suspension is not entirely bereft of political undertones.
He noted that Madu did not commit a traffic offence, as alleged, but was intimating the Lethbridge Police Chief, Dale McFee, of a suspected unlawful surveillance on him.
“We call on relevant authorities to carefully investigate the circumstances surrounding this allegation with a view to establishing the truth.
“We have confidence in the authorities and we believe that justice will be served and hopefully Madu will return to office,” he said.
