RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group urges fair hearing for Nigerian-born Alberta Attorney-General, Madu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mbaise Policy Round Table, a socio-political pressure group, has urged Canadian authorities to grant a fair hearing to suspended Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of Alberta, Mr Kaycee Madu.

Group urges fair hearing for Nigerian-born Alberta Attorney-General, Madu. [1stnews]
Group urges fair hearing for Nigerian-born Alberta Attorney-General, Madu. [1stnews]

This is contained in a release signed by the Group’s Chairman, Prof. Eddie Oparaoji, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Madu, who is the first black Attorney-General in Canada, was suspended from office by Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney, following an alleged traffic offence.

Oparaoji expressed the confidence that the Ahiazu Mbaise-born lawyer, if given a fair hearing, would be exonerated from the allegations.

He said that Madu had described the allegation as “rather unfortunate”, saying that his suspension is not entirely bereft of political undertones.

He noted that Madu did not commit a traffic offence, as alleged, but was intimating the Lethbridge Police Chief, Dale McFee, of a suspected unlawful surveillance on him.

“We call on relevant authorities to carefully investigate the circumstances surrounding this allegation with a view to establishing the truth.

“We have confidence in the authorities and we believe that justice will be served and hopefully Madu will return to office,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra Gov-elect Prof. Soludo appoints people with disabilities in transition committee; Dr. Ezekwesili takes the chair

Anambra Gov-elect Prof. Soludo appoints people with disabilities in transition committee; Dr. Ezekwesili takes the chair

Otaru of Auchi confers title on Budget Minister

Otaru of Auchi confers title on Budget Minister

Group urges fair hearing for Nigerian-born Alberta Attorney-General, Madu

Group urges fair hearing for Nigerian-born Alberta Attorney-General, Madu

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

Osun APC faction accuses Gov Oyetola of setting up groups to blackmail Aregbesola

Osun APC faction accuses Gov Oyetola of setting up groups to blackmail Aregbesola

Buni’s ingenuity saved APC from factionalism, collapse – DG Media

Buni’s ingenuity saved APC from factionalism, collapse – DG Media

FG suspends plan to remove petrol subsidy

FG suspends plan to remove petrol subsidy

Alleged money laundering: EFCC re-arraigns Fani-Kayode, others

Alleged money laundering: EFCC re-arraigns Fani-Kayode, others

Suspected terrorists blow up Catholic church in Taraba

Suspected terrorists blow up Catholic church in Taraba

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)