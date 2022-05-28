Group tackles INEC over extension of party primaries’ deadline

He faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for extending the deadline from June 4 to June 9, for the conduct of primary elections and submission of nominated candidates list.

Rafsanjani, however, commended INEC and security agencies for ensuring the smooth conduct of the party primaries across the country.

The group warned politicians to desist from any form financial inducements of delegates, which it said was tantamount to mortgaging the country’s future.

“We are appalled by the incidents of vote-buying and sundry financial inducements of the delegates in the ongoing political party primaries across the country.

“Delegates should note that they don’t have to go to the extent of mortgaging Nigeria’s future on the altar of ephemeral financial gratifications,” he said.

The TMG chairman urged them to think of Nigeria first before any other considerations.

He said that TMG’s “observers reported that aspirants’ agents were largely involved in coordinating vote-buying for various persons seeking political offices, which was unfortunate.

“It should be noted that the influence of money in an election has far-reaching implications in Nigerian politics.

“This is because any politician that spends to be voted for will surely work towards recouping the money at the end of the day, and it is still the voters that will be at the receiving end,” he said.

Rafsanjani further said the incident led to an alarming increase in the rate of foreign exchange, noting that the naira had reached N610 to a dollar.