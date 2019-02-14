The President, Coalitions of Christians Group for Good Governance, (CCGGG), in Nigeria, Mr Daniel Kadzai, made the call at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, with theme: Good Governance in Nigeria.

Kadzai appealed to the Federal Government to focus on the need to rescue Miss Leah and other people in terrorists captives including the remaining Chibok girls.

He urged the government to embark on advocacy to stop all killings across the country.

He said, Our heartfelt anguish, sorrow and concernover the continued captivity and the current plight of our sister, Leah Sharibu, and others know no bounds.

We share in her identity and it has becomecrystal clear that Christians in Nigeria, especially in the northern part, are increasingly becoming endangered species, he said.

The President of CCGGG called on the youth not to relent in making their voices audible until the government rescued all those in Boko Haram and kidnappers den and begin to make things right in the country.

He urged the youth to continue to pray that justice is served for the people that were killed in Boko Haram attacks across the nation, while also praying for the immediate release of those in captivities alive.

According to him, it is time for Christian youths to rise and assume the role of a civil society.

Christians should get more involved with governance by participating actively in the affairs of the country and refusing to keep quiet and watch.

Kadzai appealed to the government to do more in ensuring the safety of all Nigerians. especially the poor and the vulnerable.

He added that citizens should be treated as stakeholders in the affairs of the government because they occupy important position in governance.