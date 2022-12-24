Group rewards communities for protecting its building during EndSARS protest

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that towards the end of 2020, hoodlums vandalised many public and private institutions in Calabar such as the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital and Value Mart Supermarket.

In an interview with NAN, Mr Anthony Adeojo, Chairman of Pearl Height Nigeria Limited, said they decided to give back to the communities for their kind gesture towards their business during the EndSARS commotion.

Adeojo said since then, they decided to reach out to the communities every Christmas by providing foodstuffs for the less privilege and the youths.

“Our target today is 400 people, as they come, they get their package which would include rice, noodles, Vegetable oil and other condiments.

“I want to also advice those who God has blessed to reach out to the needy around them and show them love, especially in this season of Christmas because that is the only way the love and joy we preach can go round.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Nene Udosen, thanked the company for its kind gesture towards the communities.