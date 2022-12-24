ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group rewards communities for protecting its building during EndSARS protest

News Agency Of Nigeria

A group, known as Pearl Height Nigeria Limited, has rewarded Ikot Effanga and Lemna communities for protecting its building during the EndSARS pandemonium in the state.

Mr Anthony Adeojo handing over a package to a beneficiary during the outreach to communities on Saturday. [NAN]
Mr Anthony Adeojo handing over a package to a beneficiary during the outreach to communities on Saturday. [NAN]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that towards the end of 2020, hoodlums vandalised many public and private institutions in Calabar such as the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital and Value Mart Supermarket.

In an interview with NAN, Mr Anthony Adeojo, Chairman of Pearl Height Nigeria Limited, said they decided to give back to the communities for their kind gesture towards their business during the EndSARS commotion.

Adeojo said since then, they decided to reach out to the communities every Christmas by providing foodstuffs for the less privilege and the youths.

“Our target today is 400 people, as they come, they get their package which would include rice, noodles, Vegetable oil and other condiments.

“I want to also advice those who God has blessed to reach out to the needy around them and show them love, especially in this season of Christmas because that is the only way the love and joy we preach can go round.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Nene Udosen, thanked the company for its kind gesture towards the communities.

While disclosing that the company’s annual initiative of helping the needy was really touching lives in the communities, she prayed that God blesses and lifts them higher.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group rewards communities for protecting its building during EndSARS protest

Group rewards communities for protecting its building during EndSARS protest

Christmas: CAN calls for deeper reflection on the message of season

Christmas: CAN calls for deeper reflection on the message of season

Attacks on INEC facilities, great threat to 2023 poll - Group

Attacks on INEC facilities, great threat to 2023 poll - Group

Tinubu to Buhari: Your place in history is guaranteed

Tinubu to Buhari: Your place in history is guaranteed

Second Niger Bridge improves traffic flow on old Niger Bridge by 40%

Second Niger Bridge improves traffic flow on old Niger Bridge by 40%

Anarchists have lost the battle; better dawn awaits Nigeria – Buhari

Anarchists have lost the battle; better dawn awaits Nigeria – Buhari

Kebbi varsity elevates 12 academics to Professors, 5 others to Readers

Kebbi varsity elevates 12 academics to Professors, 5 others to Readers

Nnamdi Kanu is ill, needs urgent surgery - Ozekhome

Nnamdi Kanu is ill, needs urgent surgery - Ozekhome

Yuletide: Fewer intending travellers at Lagos parks, transporters lament

Yuletide: Fewer intending travellers at Lagos parks, transporters lament

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line Rail project