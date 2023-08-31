Group plans to enroll 10,000 female dropouts back in school in Gombe

The Adolescent Girl’s Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, (AGILE) says it is targeting to enroll 10,000 adolescent female school dropouts back in school.

The AGILE Project Coordinator in Gombe State, Dr Amina Abdul, disclosed this at a media briefing in Gombe on Wednesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AGILE is a World Bank-supported project implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education with counterpart funding from the state government.

She said the programme was one of the project components called second chance education.

“The coordinator said the 10,000 adolescent girls targeted were those that dropped out from schools due to one reason or the other, early marriage, Gender-Based Violence poverty, amongst others.

“If they dropped due to early marriage, Gender-Based Violence and other problems, and they are between the ages of 14 and 20, they will be given the chance to come back and complete their education.

“Adolescent girls that were engaged in hard labour, being denied the privilege to go to schools will also be considered.

“Those that have started formal education will be accommodated in secondary schools.

“Those that have not and are within the age of 20 will go to literacy class, to be taught how to read and write,” Abdul said.

She said that they would have the opportunity to complete their secondary education and become useful members of society, serve humanity and correct the social ills. She said that those in the literacy class would also learn ICT skills to make the most of internet facilities.