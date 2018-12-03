Group passes vote of confidence on INEC chairman

news

An election monitoring group, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, has passed a vote of confidence on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

The group described as irresponsible calls for the resignation of the INEC chairman by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, recently called for the resignation of the Yakubu alleging that the INEC chairman lacked the will and capacity to deliver free and fair elections in 2019.

But the group in a statement by its acting executive director, Faith Nwadishi, said what INEC needs now is support and not “unnecessary distractions”.

“This menace is a dangerous desperation of the political class which engenders violence and all sorts of malfeasance during elections, politicians have also resorted to a new type of contrived obstruction of the wheel of electoral progress,” the statement said.

ALSO READ: Atiku possesses qualities that will determine choice of Nigerians — Saraki

"Despite the will and commitment of the leadership of the election management body to sustain and keep improving the electoral process in the country, spurious calls by Uche Secondus still plague the commission which hampers the effective discharge of her duties."

According to her, it is on record that INEC since the inception of Yakubu-led administration has improved the credibility of elections in the country.

“Non-court annulment of any Yakubu-led INEC conducted elections so far, implementation of simultaneous accreditation and voting resulting in a tidier process and improved voter turn-out, introduction of the electronic result collation system

“Other achievements include migration of the National voter registration database to a centralised server, tracking of vehicle carrying election materials to and from poling units”

The group appealled to political leaders to promote national interests beyond personal or selfish interests.