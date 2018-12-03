Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Group passes vote of confidence on INEC chairman

Group passes vote of confidence on INEC chairman

The group described as irresponsible calls for the resignation of the INEC chairman by the PDP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
INEC removes 300,000 names from voter register ahead of 2019 play

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

(NAN)

An election monitoring group, Centre for Transparency Advocacy, has passed a vote of confidence on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

The group described as irresponsible calls for the resignation of the INEC chairman by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, recently called for the resignation of the Yakubu alleging that the INEC chairman lacked the will and capacity to deliver free and fair elections in 2019.

But the group in a statement by its acting executive director, Faith Nwadishi, said what INEC needs now is support and not “unnecessary distractions”.

“This menace is a dangerous desperation of the political class which engenders violence and all sorts of malfeasance during elections, politicians have also resorted to a new type of contrived obstruction of the wheel of electoral progress,” the statement said.

ALSO READ: Atiku possesses qualities that will determine choice of Nigerians — Saraki

"Despite the will and commitment of the leadership of the election management body to sustain and keep improving the electoral process in the country, spurious calls by Uche Secondus still plague the commission which hampers the effective discharge of her duties."

According to her, it is on record that INEC since the inception of Yakubu-led administration has improved the credibility of elections in the country.

“Non-court annulment of any Yakubu-led INEC conducted elections so far, implementation of simultaneous accreditation and voting resulting in a tidier process and improved voter turn-out, introduction of the electronic result collation system

“Other achievements include migration of the National voter registration database to a centralised server, tracking of vehicle carrying election materials to and from poling units”

The group appealled to political leaders to promote national interests beyond personal or selfish interests.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Atiku 'gets' US visa after 13-years, jets out of Nigeriabullet
2 EFCC catches Lebanese man with $2m at Abuja airportbullet
3 Atiku’s Visa: US reacts to FG’s warningbullet

Related Articles

SERAP asks INEC to probe alleged campaign spending by Saraki, others
INEC has customised card readers, result sheets for APC ahead of 2019 – PDP
Buhari's certificate 'scandal' amounts to needlessly flogging a dead horse
INEC receives 79 nominations for presidential poll
2019: INEC uncovers 1,224 dead persons in Adamawa register
Go to court if you doubt any candidate’s qualification, INEC chairman tells Nigerians
INEC removes 300,000 names from voter register ahead of 2019 elections
INEC will not suffer difficulties on budget, Electoral Act amendment delay – Chairman
Seventh Day Adventist sues INEC, says conducting elections on Saturdays is a violation
2019 general elections: Ooni of Ife urges Nigerians to support INEC

Local

A weed connoisseur speaks on the cannabis culture in Nigeria
A weed connoisseur speaks on the cannabis culture in Nigeria
Osinbajo says Nigeria is getting better and better
Nigeria is 'getting better and better', Osinbajo says Nigerians should be thankful to God
Ministry of labour appeals to ASUU to end strike
FG withdraws 'no work, no pay' policy on ASUU
Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman
Military yet to receive $1bn to fight Boko Haram insurgency
X
Advertisement