The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group lauds judiciary over court verdict on removal of Ararume as NNPCL chair

Bayo Wahab

The group urges the FG not to appeal "this landmark judgment" delivered in favour of Senator Ararume.

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume. (National Network Newspaper)
Senator Ifeanyi Ararume. (National Network Newspaper)

Recommended articles

The commendation is coming on the heels of the recent judgment given by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which nullified the sacking of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as Non-Executive Chairman of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

“The verdict delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo is a good omen and an affirmation that indeed the Judiciary remains the only hope of the common man,” the group said via a statement signed by its chairperson, Comr. Adebisi Oyeleke and head of media and publicity, Comr. Nefisat K. Ahmed.

The group wondered why the Muhammadu Buhari-led government had summarily sacked Ararume for no just cause, calling for his urgent reinstatement following the favourable judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We humbly plead with the Federal Government not to appeal this landmark judgment delivered in favour of Senator Ararume.

“We know how democratic President Buhari has been in his almost eight years being Nigeria’s helmsman, hence we have no iota of doubt that he will direct the appropriate authorities to reinstate and compensate Ararume as proclaimed by the court.

“Reinstating Senator Ararume, in line with the court judgment, would be one of the best decisions President Buhari will be making as he prepares to leave office a few weeks from now.

By obeying the court verdict, President Buhari will be remembered as a leader that build several infrastructural projects, reformed our hitherto flawed electoral system and a Commander-in-Chief that respected the rule of law, among others,” the statement read in part.

The group insisted that appealing the court judgment will keep a sad memory and largely damage the reputation of Buhari since he is about to leave office next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must commend Senator Ararume for seeking justice in the court of law and remaining calm, evidence that he is fit for the position he is being denied of.

“However, his sterling disposition throughout this trying period is not surprising to us as we, like several other Nigerians, know him to be a brilliant, patriotic and law-abiding Nigerian who believes in the peace and development of Nigeria.”

Recall that Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his judgment, said that Ararume’s removal was unconstitutional, therefore restored him as the Non-Executive Chairman of NNPCL with full benefits.

The judge equally dispelled every decision taken by the board that was subsequently appointed after Ararume’s illegal removal as well as awarded N5 billion as damages in his favour.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Leadership League congratulates PDP Governors-elect, other elected officials

Leadership League congratulates PDP Governors-elect, other elected officials

Group lauds judiciary over court verdict on removal of Ararume as NNPCL chair

Group lauds judiciary over court verdict on removal of Ararume as NNPCL chair

50-Year-Old farmer brutally killed by unknown men in Ondo state

50-Year-Old farmer brutally killed by unknown men in Ondo state

2 Chibok schoolgirls escape from Boko Haram captivity in Sambisa

2 Chibok schoolgirls escape from Boko Haram captivity in Sambisa

BREAKING: Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

BREAKING: Tinubu breaks silence on health concerns after 34 days in Paris

Primate prophesies consequences if Orji Kalu misses Senate presidency

Primate prophesies consequences if Orji Kalu misses Senate presidency

NGF to bid farewell to 17 outgoing governors on April 26

NGF to bid farewell to 17 outgoing governors on April 26

Breaking News: President-elect Tinubu returns home after 34-day stay in Paris

Breaking News: President-elect Tinubu returns home after 34-day stay in Paris

From bags of rice to cash gifts, Obi shows up for Eid al Fitr celebration

From bags of rice to cash gifts, Obi shows up for Eid al Fitr celebration

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground