Group lauds judiciary over court verdict on removal of Ararume as NNPCL chair

The commendation is coming on the heels of the recent judgment given by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which nullified the sacking of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as Non-Executive Chairman of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

“The verdict delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo is a good omen and an affirmation that indeed the Judiciary remains the only hope of the common man,” the group said via a statement signed by its chairperson, Comr. Adebisi Oyeleke and head of media and publicity, Comr. Nefisat K. Ahmed.

The group wondered why the Muhammadu Buhari-led government had summarily sacked Ararume for no just cause, calling for his urgent reinstatement following the favourable judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We humbly plead with the Federal Government not to appeal this landmark judgment delivered in favour of Senator Ararume.

“We know how democratic President Buhari has been in his almost eight years being Nigeria’s helmsman, hence we have no iota of doubt that he will direct the appropriate authorities to reinstate and compensate Ararume as proclaimed by the court.

“Reinstating Senator Ararume, in line with the court judgment, would be one of the best decisions President Buhari will be making as he prepares to leave office a few weeks from now.

“By obeying the court verdict, President Buhari will be remembered as a leader that build several infrastructural projects, reformed our hitherto flawed electoral system and a Commander-in-Chief that respected the rule of law, among others,” the statement read in part.

The group insisted that appealing the court judgment will keep a sad memory and largely damage the reputation of Buhari since he is about to leave office next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must commend Senator Ararume for seeking justice in the court of law and remaining calm, evidence that he is fit for the position he is being denied of.

“However, his sterling disposition throughout this trying period is not surprising to us as we, like several other Nigerians, know him to be a brilliant, patriotic and law-abiding Nigerian who believes in the peace and development of Nigeria.”

Recall that Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his judgment, said that Ararume’s removal was unconstitutional, therefore restored him as the Non-Executive Chairman of NNPCL with full benefits.