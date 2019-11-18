Mr Ifeanyi Nwaudunna, the group’s president, gave the commendation on Monday, in a statement he co-signed with Mr Casmir Irekamba, Secretary-General of IYA.

According to Nwaudaunna, Buhari has consistently demonstrated sound leadership qualities to national issues, even while on private visits.

The group particularly commended the president for taking out time to respond to urgent national issues during a private visit to London.

It called on other leaders, including governors and lawmakers, to emulate the president’s leadership qualities.

“President Buhari joined by the Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu, and other government officials at a meeting with the management of Pearson Educational Group in London.

“This was for robust transformation and improvement in the educational system,” the group noted.

IYA also commended the Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari, whom it described as a big inspiration to the youths for his selfless service to the nation.

According to the group, Kyari has continued to shoulder enormous responsibilities of the president in the interest of the country in spite of all odds.

The group also commended the Chief of Staff for re-defining loyalty, selflessness and commitment, calling on the youths to embrace his leadership style.

ALSO READ: APC's Yahaya Bello defeats PDP's Musa Wada in Kogi governorship election

According to him, Kyari is a man of diligence and hard work; as well as a sound professional, with an unassuming character.

IYA said the chief of staff’s administrative and management experience in both the private and public sector, had made him a stabilising force of the administration.

While calling on the youths to emulate both leaders, Nwaudunna prayed God to grant the President and Kyari good health in the service of Nigeria.