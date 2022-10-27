RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group lauds Buhari over Audu-Ohwavborua’s appointment as Ag. NDDC MD

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Mr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2023 Budget Appropriation to the National Assembly. [Twitter:Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2023 Budget Appropriation to the National Assembly. [Twitter:Presidency]

Mr Abido Jator, National Coordinator of NDYC, gave the commendation in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Read Also

He described Audu-Ohwavborua’s appointment as the best thing that had happened to the commission and the region at large.

Jator urged stakeholders to give the new NDDC chief all the necessary support as they positively await the new board.

“We, as an umbrella organisation for all the youth groups in the region, call on relevant stakeholders especially governors, lawmakers, contractors and others to rally support for t Audu-Ohwavborua

“This call became necessary in order to transform the commission before the coming of a substantive Managing Director,” he said.

On abandoned projects, Jator called on Audu-Ohwavborua to embark on projects inspection to ensure all projects of the commission were completed.

He cited the Omadino, Ukpokiti Escravos bridge projects, emergency repairs of roads affected by floods as some of the projects.

“We understand that many projects were abandoned by contractors under the previous administrations.

“We call on you to immediately use your good office to inspect, mobilise and send contractors back to site and hold those who misappropriated funds accountable.

“We pledge our continued support towards making your tenure a success,’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Oct.20 announced the appointment of Audu-Ohwavborua after Mr Effiong Akwa was sacked as NDDC boss.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

FG names preferred bidders for Abuja, Lagos, Kano airports

Group lauds Buhari over Audu-Ohwavborua’s appointment as Ag. NDDC MD

Group lauds Buhari over Audu-Ohwavborua’s appointment as Ag. NDDC MD

Alleged homicide: Kano Govt re-arraigns Chinese national

Alleged homicide: Kano Govt re-arraigns Chinese national

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Atiku: Fayose predicts the 'Fulanisation' of Nigeria

Atiku: Fayose predicts the 'Fulanisation' of Nigeria

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Minister reassures of take off of Nigeria Air in December

Minister reassures of take off of Nigeria Air in December

Bayelsa receives N100m sympathy donation from Akwa Ibom over flood ravages

Bayelsa receives N100m sympathy donation from Akwa Ibom over flood ravages

Taxation: Soludo waives levies for wheelbarrow pushers, vulcanizers, hawkers

Taxation: Soludo waives levies for wheelbarrow pushers, vulcanizers, hawkers

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack