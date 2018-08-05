Pulse.ng logo
Group hails Obaseki’s exemplary leadership

Godwin Obaseki Group hails Edo state governor’s exemplary leadership

  Published:
The Edo Accord Initiative (EAI), a social-political movement, has commended Edo Gov. Godwin Obaseki for his exemplary leadership it noted had ensured peaceful coexistence among residents of the state.

The Vice-Chairman, EAI, Flynn Imarhiagbe gave the commendation in a statement he issued on Sunday in Benin.

He said that the emergence of Obaseki as governor through the support of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, would remain in indelible in the history book of the state because of Obaseki’s developmental strides in the state.

Imarhiagbe noted that Obaseki’s approach to governance had made it possible for every citizen of the state, especially youths, to be beneficiaries of dividends of democracy.

This he said was being done in the face of the political and economic hardships in the country.

“It is safe to say that Edo has been blessed with Obaseki as its Governor.

“He has displayed mature leadership role in ensuring the unity of the Edo people, irrespective of political affiliation.

“There has not been any form of political agitations or dissatisfied blocs within or outside the ruling APC, as it is very clear now that it is not business as usual.

 “The transparency of the government has reduced criticism to the lowest level, allowing for only superior and goal-oriented discussions as it affects every citizens of the state .

“His political position only means that party matters remain in the party and are orchestrated toward ensuring productive government policies for the general public, as government is by the people and for the people.

“In as much as the economy/development of states is irrevocably tied to the federal government as a result of the present constitution and federal allocations, Obaseki has risen to the occasion,

“He has ensured that Edo economy will not only depend on federal allocation or internally-generated revenue in the near future, but also on the industrialisation of the state,“ he said.

He said this was necessary to give rise to small, medium and large scale industries, ensuring job creation, tourism and security.

On youth empowerment, Imarhiagbe noted that there was a reasonable turn around not just for youths to be employed but also to be more resourceful, self reliant and among others.

The vice-chairman harped on the need to give unalloyed support to the administration of Obaseki to enable him respond to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state and make Edo great again.

