Group hails Buhari for increasing police salaries

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving an enhanced salary structure for police personnel in the country.

The Lagos Chairman of IPAC, Malam Shakirudeen Olofin, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

President Buhari had, on Monday, told visiting members of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in his office that the enhanced salary and allowances was to motivate personnel to do their job efficiently.

He said the need for officers to respond more effectively to security challenges across the country also informed the enhanced package.

“From Taraba to Sokoto to the South South, people don’t feel secure until they see the military.

“I am pleased to make the increase in salaries and allowances in the hope that it will increase the performance index of the police and and strengthen Nigeria’s internal security,” he said.

Reacting, Olofin described the salary review as a welcome development, saying it would go a long way to boost officers’ morale to provide security.

He said low morale due to poor remuneration of officers had affected the performance of the police, noting that the development was a right step in the right direction.

The IPAC chairman, however, urged the government to match the salary increase with increased equipment for the police to enable them perform optimally.

“The increase in the salaries of the police is a welcome development. We, at IPAC, commend the Federal Government for taking the bold step to address one of the fundamental issues in the police.

“We agree with the government that the gesture will go a long way to boost the performance of our policemen and strengthen security across the country.

“As much as we laud the government’s step ,we urge the present administration to match the increase with increased provision of equipment to the police to enable them do their job more efficiently,” he said.

Olofin also urged the police to reciprocate the government’s gesture by living up to expectations to secure lives and properties across the country.

The IPAC chairman said workers in all sectors deserved reasonable remuneration and urged the Federal Government to expedite action on a new minimum wage for workers.

He said N18,000 had turned to what he called poverty wage owing to the realities in the economy, adding that payment of N30,000 recommended by the tripartite committee would alleviate workers’ sufferings.

On the 2019 elections, Olofin urged politicians, political parties and other stakeholders to play by the rules and refrain from acts that could undermine the process.

He said IPAC was embarking on sensitisation campaigns on the need for political parties and their candidates to shun violence before, during and after the elections.