The Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum (ACIF) has cautioned the acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, against paying contractors for abandoned, non-executed and shoddily completed projects in the region.

The group called for due diligence from the two inaugurated committees for contract documentation and project assessments.

It urged them to ensure thorough verification and inspection of all awarded projects in the Niger Delta region.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, chairman of the group, Prince Kpokpogri, expressed dissatisfaction over the findings of the verification exercise instituted as a prelude to the forensic audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prince Kpokpogri [Pulse]

According to him, it was discovered that some award letters were found to be fake; some companies were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), while others were registered after they had been given contracts.

Kpokpogri called for the authentication of all the documents submitted by contractors and consultants, adding that the newly inaugurated committees should visit various sites of the acclaimed projects to verify contractors’ claims.

"Considering the trillions of Naira pumped into the Niger Delta region, it is disheartening that the developmental pace of the region is still insignificant," he said.

He called on the Nunieh to engage civil society organisations and partner all relevant anti-corruption agencies and persons in the fight to liberate and reposition the Niger Delta region for the desired development.

"Unions of community development committees in the Niger Delta should rise to focus and monitor their projects. Nobody should be distracted by politicians and looters whose children are schooling and luxuriating overseas at the expense of our commonwealth.

"Every kobo must be accounted for. No contractor should ask for one kobo payment if they don't complete their projects. We must protect our region.

"The NDDC has become a conduit pipe for contractors and cabals. The north is fast developing owing to their dedication to the policy thrust of their development commission. Stakeholders in the Niger Delta region must stand to emulate that. We must frown at duplication of projects.

"I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his stand on anti-corruption. Governors in the South-south must stand against the pillage of their resources by corrupt elements. All Niger Deltans must rise to protect their development.

"We will not, as an anti-corruption forum, watch, but will employ every available avenue to prosecute contractors and Niger Delta stakeholders found wanting in this anomaly." Kpokpogri stressed.

Joi Nunieh, Acting Managing Director of NDDC (the news Nigeria)

He also commended the NDDC acting MD for bringing the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), a wing of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into the audit process, a move he described as one in the right direction.

He applauded the National Assembly and the Presidency for their commitment to the liberation struggle, urging the MD, Nunieh, not to be deterred by some people he described as "traducers" making moves to tarnish her reputation.