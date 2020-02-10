Mr Ayo Ademiluyi, the group’s spokesperson made the call on Sunday in Lagos.

Ademiluyi said: “We of the Save Climate and Democracy Naija Coalition salute the courage of ordinary Lagosians who took part in the #OccupyLagos protests held at Eko Atlantic City on Feb. 8.

“The #OccupyLagos will go down, as the first demonstration by the citizens affected by the ban on operation of ‘Okada’ and ‘Maruwa’.

“We call for more protests and united mass actions by the users of ‘Okada’ and ‘Maruwa’ and their riders."

Ademiluyi said it was in light of this that Feb. 11 has been declared as #TAKEBACKLAGOS protest.

He explained that the protest was due to the refusal of the state government to lift the ban on the motorcycles and tricycle operators to ameliorate the sufferings of working people in the state.

Ademiluyi said that the group had notified all its allied forces to be on the alert for the comprehensive resistance against oppression in the state and other parts of the country.