Group calls for global action to end attacks, torture on journalists

Ibrahima Yakubu, the team leader of NPJ, made the appeal in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna to mark the 2023 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

Yakubu, who called for the release of all journalists in captivity, said laws should be enacted to protect them from impunity, torture, and physical attacks.

“Stopping crimes against journalists is one of the most pressing issues that would ensure freedom of expression and access to information for all citizens worldwide,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team leader raised concerns that the issue of missing journalists was on the increase, saying that the development was worrisome.

“Recently, a journalist was killed in Zamfara State, Nigeria, and over 20 journalists have been killed in Israel and Palestine this year,” he noted, and called on security agencies to cease being used to suppress, oppress and intimidate journalists.

“Journalists play crucial roles in shedding light on the growth and shortcomings of a country and serve as the voice of the masses. They should be allowed to carry out their duties without hindrances,” he said.

According to him, threats of violence and attacks against journalists create a climate of fear for media professionals, which hinders the free circulation of information, opinions and ideas for all citizens.

“Women journalists, in particular, are impacted by threats and attacks, especially those made online,” Yakubu added.

ADVERTISEMENT