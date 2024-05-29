ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

News Agency Of Nigeria

CONCON criticised NAFDAC’s stance, suggesting it contradicts the House’s thorough deliberations and the broader national interest.

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban [The Guardian Nigeria]
Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Peter Harry, the National President, CONCON, said this in Abuja on Wednesday during a news conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the resolution directed NAFDAC to lift the ban on packaging alcohol in sachets and PET bottles smaller than 200ml.

The House resolution was contained in NASS/CNA/35/VOL.4/100.

ADVERTISEMENT

It emerged from a report by the House Committee on Food and Drugs Administration and Control, which argued that the ban should be suspended due to its adverse economic impacts.

Harry said that CONCON had highlighted that enforcing the ban could lead to significant job losses and reduced GDP, particularly affecting low-income individuals who rely on these affordable alcohol options.

He said that CONCON previously organised a peaceful protest in March 2024, which contributed to the House’s decision.

“Despite this, NAFDAC has not adhered to the resolution, citing a ministerial directive and international accords aimed at limiting alcohol access by youth’’, he said.

CONCON criticised NAFDAC’s stance, suggesting it contradicts the House’s thorough deliberations and the broader national interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group, therefore, called for immediate compliance with the House resolution and urged other civil rights organisations, NGOs, and the media to support this cause.

He also questioned NAFDAC’s suitability for its role, accusing it of undermining the Nigerian democratic system through its pro-business policies.

NAN, recalls that NAFDAC had on Feb. 1 begun enforcing its ban on the importation, manufacture, distribution, sale, and use of alcoholic beverages in sachets, PET, and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, had announced that as of Jan. 31, there was no alcoholic beverage in that category registered by NAFDAC.

On Feb. 1 the agency commenced nationwide enforcement of the decision.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Notorious terrorists’ commander, Lawal Kwalba surrenders to troops in Kaduna

Notorious terrorists’ commander, Lawal Kwalba surrenders to troops in Kaduna

APC appreciates Nigerians for supporting Tinubu

APC appreciates Nigerians for supporting Tinubu

Navy hands over smuggled rice to Customs in Badagry

Navy hands over smuggled rice to Customs in Badagry

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

Breast ironing, culture that defies modernism

Breast ironing, culture that defies modernism

Lagos workers deserve living wage, Labour Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Lagos workers deserve living wage, Labour Party tells Sanwo-Olu

FG has reduced number of out-of-school children – French Village

FG has reduced number of out-of-school children – French Village

Unknown gunmen abduct 2 Benue university students

Unknown gunmen abduct 2 Benue university students

Tinubu inaugurates NASS library, resource centre

Tinubu inaugurates NASS library, resource centre

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonah had no case to answer, but he spent 4 extra years awaiting trial in prison [Ejiro Eyanohonre]

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Female prison inmates [PM News Nigeria]

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Abba Kyari finally gets bail after 27 months in detention