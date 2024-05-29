Group blasts NAFDAC for ignoring Reps resolution on sachet alcohol ban

Peter Harry, the National President, CONCON, said this in Abuja on Wednesday during a news conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the resolution directed NAFDAC to lift the ban on packaging alcohol in sachets and PET bottles smaller than 200ml.

The House resolution was contained in NASS/CNA/35/VOL.4/100.

It emerged from a report by the House Committee on Food and Drugs Administration and Control, which argued that the ban should be suspended due to its adverse economic impacts.

Harry said that CONCON had highlighted that enforcing the ban could lead to significant job losses and reduced GDP, particularly affecting low-income individuals who rely on these affordable alcohol options.

He said that CONCON previously organised a peaceful protest in March 2024, which contributed to the House’s decision.

“Despite this, NAFDAC has not adhered to the resolution, citing a ministerial directive and international accords aimed at limiting alcohol access by youth’’, he said.

CONCON criticised NAFDAC’s stance, suggesting it contradicts the House’s thorough deliberations and the broader national interest.

The group, therefore, called for immediate compliance with the House resolution and urged other civil rights organisations, NGOs, and the media to support this cause.

He also questioned NAFDAC’s suitability for its role, accusing it of undermining the Nigerian democratic system through its pro-business policies.

NAN, recalls that NAFDAC had on Feb. 1 begun enforcing its ban on the importation, manufacture, distribution, sale, and use of alcoholic beverages in sachets, PET, and glass bottles of 200ml and below.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, had announced that as of Jan. 31, there was no alcoholic beverage in that category registered by NAFDAC.