Group begins mobilisation of 10,000 youths for PVC registration in Edo.

The coalition which moved from the National Youth Council House, to the Museum ground at Ring Road, brandished placards with various inscriptions – “PVC Walk your talk”, “Go get your PVC”, “Register and Collect Your PVC” and “Your Vote Matters, Register and Collect Your PVC”, among others.

Uwagboe noted that over time, the Nigerian youths always said their votes did not count and for that reason, they had no business going out to get themselves registered for PVCs.

“The reason for this rally, is because we have understood that over time, youths are making all sorts of words that the PVCs and their votes are not needed and do not count.

“We are here today to tell the youths that their votes count and that Nigerians should come out en masse come 2023 elections,” he said.

The convener said the coalition is not partisan, and that was one of the reasons it ensured no political party sponsored the rally.

He noted, however, that the programme is being sponsored by youth organisations such as the Man O’ War, the Boys Scouts and others.

Daniel Uwadia, one of the coordinators for the coalition, said they felt this is the best time for the youths to change the narrative of happenings in the country through balloting.

Uwadia urged residents never to be deceived by those who said votes do not count, maintaining that if vote don’t count, politicians wouldn’t have been buying votes.

For David Salami, former member of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee, Edo, said that Nigerians were done praying, hence the apt time to get PVCs as INEC would not count prayer points.

“We have liaised with persons in the INEC without stress.