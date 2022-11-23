RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Group backs nomination of Lauretta Onochie as chair of NDDC board

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, a socio-cultural group, on Wednesday expressed support for the nomination of Ms Lorretta Onochie as Chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Lauretta Onochie [Vanguard]
Lauretta Onochie [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Its president, Mr Kennedy Tonjo-West, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and said that Onochie is eminently qualified and has the competences for the job.

Tonjo-West said that as an aide who had worked closely with the president, Onochie’s nomination indicated that she had earned the confidence of President Buhari.

He noted that as a Niger Delta daughter, Onochie is well-positioned to steer the ship of the NDDC as she knows the challenges facing the region.

He urged the Senate to give its nod to Onochie’s nomination to return the NDDC to the path of progress.

Tonjo-West also urged stakeholders in the region to support the incoming board to achieve the president’s vision for the development of the Niger Delta.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election: UK will be watching closely – High Commissioner

2023 election: UK will be watching closely – High Commissioner

Aspirant drags APC to court for disobeying court order on fresh primary election

Aspirant drags APC to court for disobeying court order on fresh primary election

With BVAS, I will dislodge Wike's PDP in Rivers — APGA Candidate

With BVAS, I will dislodge Wike's PDP in Rivers — APGA Candidate

We will work to ensure Nigeria remains safe – Army chief

We will work to ensure Nigeria remains safe – Army chief

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting

Group backs nomination of Lauretta Onochie as chair of NDDC board

Group backs nomination of Lauretta Onochie as chair of NDDC board

1 feared dead as hoodlums set Osun monarch’s palace on fire

1 feared dead as hoodlums set Osun monarch’s palace on fire

APC commends Court of Appeal Judgement on Zamfara PDP primaries

APC commends Court of Appeal Judgement on Zamfara PDP primaries

FEC approves new Anti-Corruption Strategic Document

FEC approves new Anti-Corruption Strategic Document

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Photo used for the purpose of illustration. .

Errant soldier kills humanitarian worker, colleague before he was gunned down

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register. (ICPC)

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]

Brigadier-General Audu Ogbole James.

How General was crushed to death by 'drunk' soldier in Lagos barracks

President Muhammadu Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday