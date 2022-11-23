Group backs nomination of Lauretta Onochie as chair of NDDC board

Its president, Mr Kennedy Tonjo-West, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and said that Onochie is eminently qualified and has the competences for the job.

Tonjo-West said that as an aide who had worked closely with the president, Onochie’s nomination indicated that she had earned the confidence of President Buhari.

He noted that as a Niger Delta daughter, Onochie is well-positioned to steer the ship of the NDDC as she knows the challenges facing the region.

He urged the Senate to give its nod to Onochie’s nomination to return the NDDC to the path of progress.