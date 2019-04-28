A civil rights organisation, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the appointment of Ms Aisha Abba Kyari as an Assistant Vice President at the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

The organization in a statement asks the presidency to begin “a series of lawful civil actions in a matter of days to compel the administration to order a comprehensive investigation of this employment scam.”

The group claimed the appointment of Aisha, daughter of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, was done under alleged secret and controversial circumstances.

In the statement issued on Saturday, April 27, 2019, Alhaji Toyin Raheem, the Chairman of CACOBAG, described the appointment as controversial saying “it violates set procedure at the NSIA, which is the legally constituted agency that manages Nigeria’s excess crude oil revenues.”

He said, “The position was not publicly advertised, contrary to what is expected of such position. Besides, Aisha Abba Kyari clearly does not meet the criteria for the role. She has just five years working experience at the National Integrated Power Project where she worked up until February 2019 when she got the NSIA job.

“Her appointment, which is a level 3 appointment, is the highest level in the organisation, whereas the average working experience for that level is 10 years. We are by this statement giving the Presidency notice that we shall commence a series of lawful civil actions in a matter of days to compel the Buhari administration to order a comprehensive investigation into this employment scam.”

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority was established in 2011. It was founded to manage the Nigeria sovereign wealth fund, into which the surplus income produced from Nigeria’s excess oil reserves is deposited.