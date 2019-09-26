A civil society organisation (CSO), Renaissance Coalition has revealed that there’s a fresh plot by Kano State government to dethrone Muhammadu Sanusi II, emir of Kano.

In a statement on Thursday, September 26, 2019, the group’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Waiyya, said the government is proceeding with the plot despite a subsisting court order restraining it.

Waiyya said, “It has come to the notice of the Renaissance Coalition that, Kano state Government has gotten wind of a vile plan to swap the Emir of Kano Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, con to Bichi, and in the event he resists, he shall be deposed.”

“This is quite unfortunate that, despite a subsisting court ruling which has ordered the maintenance of the status quo pending conclusion of the matter before it, and even the contentious law which was maliciously and hurriedly made, and is being challenged before the court, has not explicitly provided for such swap.

“This is indeed a very dangerous move that is likely to cause violent unrest in the polity, and the alleged plot also shows extreme desperation on the part of the governor to advance a personal vendetta at the expense of the peace and well-being of the citizens he swore to protect.

“We deem it our responsibility to do everything possible within our power to advocate for the peace and well-being of the citizens, by calling on all well meaning individuals and the Federal Government, to call the governor to order, to seize and desist from any further hostile action against the Kano emirate and the person of the Emir of Kano Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II.

“We believe in the adage better safe than sorry, we always want to be on the right path and the right side of history, expressing our objective opinions and engage relevant authorities for appropriate and timely action to prevent societal disasters. We decided not to wait and be reactive but to be proactive because of the perceived heavy toll the repercussions of the alleged action of the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, awaits the people of Kano, if the alleged plot is materialized and remains unchecked.”

Waiyya also advised Ganduje drop the plan to dethrone the Emir for peace to reign in the state.

“Therefore, as a responsible and concerned citizens, we strongly call on the governor to desist from going on with this alleged plot and such similar action, which is capable of jeopardizing the relative peace we enjoy in the State. We also particularly call on the security agencies, political leaders, the respected elders, venerated Ulamas, intellectuals, opinion leaders and any person or people with the means to reach out to advise the governor to desist from such act,” he said.

“However, in the event that the Governor refuses to heed the good counsel and goes ahead to actualize the evilly hatched dastardly agenda, we would be left with no other option but to call on the federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Kano state as soon as the Governor makes the pronouncement of the alleged plot, in order to save Kano State from the consequences of the governor’s action.”

Waiyyya maintained that if the alleged plan pulls through, it may create needless economic and social disabilities.