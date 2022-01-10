RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Greece donates 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria

The donation is a support of the Greek government to Nigeria.

Greece donates Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria (image used for illustration)

The Hellenic Republic of Greece has donated one million doses of the Johnson and Johnson Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to Nigeria to support the fight against the pandemic.

Greek's Foreign Affairs Minister, Nikos Dendias, announced the donation on Monday in Abuja during a visit to Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Dendias said the donation was a support of the Greek government to Nigeria, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic had shown the world that countries need one another.

"I am happy that I am symbolically bringing a present with me to the Nigerian people and this is almost a million vaccine.

"All the world is suffering from COVID-19, but one huge achievement through this suffering that we clearly understand is that we are one community, that nobody is safe unless everybody is safe.

"Health is a global good and all of us are under the moral obligation to be provider of health wherever assistance is needed.

"And all of us are under the moral obligation to be providers of help whenever and wherever assistance is needed.

"So happy to make this small contribution to the Nigerian people," Dendias said.

Dendias also assured Nigerians that the vaccines are not expired ones.

Onyeama appreciated the Greek government for its support to Nigeria, stressing that concerted efforts were needed to effectively tackle the pandemic.

He also assured that the vaccines would be used judiciously.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both ministers described the visit as a historic one which seeks to strengthen the bilateral and economic ties between both countries.

Both ministers signed an MoU to strengthen bilateral ties, mull areas of mutual benefits.

