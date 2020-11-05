The Choice International Group (CIG) has introduced a retail franchise investment opportunity to the Nigerian community with a mouth-watering offer of owning Gree & Lontor retail stores.

Gree is the world's largest residential air-conditioner manufacturer, while Lontor provides high-quality, energy-saving and convenient rechargeable home appliances and lighting products for global consumers.

Gree & Lontor introduces Franchise Retail opportunity to the Nigerian investment community

Both brands have been built by the CIG into a world-class electronic retail chain in Nigeria opening no less than 20 brand shops in Lagos and Oyo over the last 18 months.

With over 100 unique products on display, the Gree & Lontor retail brand shops have recorded remarkable turnover and profitability over the past year.

The sales performance of its existing stores in the country makes Gree & Lontor one of the most profitable businesses in Nigeria with yields of an average return on investment of 50% and above per annum.

With the ambition to roll out over 250 stores in Nigeria in the short term, CIG is offering investors the opportunity to own any of six regional logistics centres, or any number of Gree & Lontor brand shops in viable locations across Nigeria.

"It is the decision of the company to open up these opportunities to the investing public through a Franchise Retail partnership," CIG chairperson, Chief Diana Chen, said during a launch in Lagos on Wednesday, November 5, 2020.

President, Choice International Group (CIG), Chief Diana Chen

"With a variety of high quality affordable products and industrial electrical appliances sales continue to grow geometrically," the accomplished Chinese industrialist and entrepreneur added.

The company has mapped out two investment models it says are simple, transparent, and hassle-free.

The first model involves only six regional logistics centres located across the geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Whoever invests in this will require a capital outlay of $1 million, and become a mega distributor partner of the Gree & Lontor brand, and service a network of brand shops.

The second investment model involves the Gree & Lontor brand shops - retail franchise stores that require an initial capital outlay of N20 million.

The investor will secure a store size of 120-150sqm at any choice location, shopping mall, plazas, high streets and even residential neighbourhoods.

The company's business development partner, 3rdRetail Africa, can assist with identifying suitable locations across Nigeria.

Gree & Lontor will also provide marketing, sales and operations support through its highly experienced and innovative in-house teams working closely with each investor or franchisee.

Investors are guaranteed to earn between 25% and 35% trade margins on the over 100 unique SKUs to cover cost of store rental, staff salary, electricity, and logistics as well as earn significant net profit.

The company also promises a return on investment on each of these models at 35% and above per annum.

"With the support of our Franchise Advisory Partners, 3rdRetail Africa, we are set to revolutionise electrical appliances retail trade in Nigeria and the entire Africa," Chen said at Wednesday's launch.

An investors forum where more details will be shared with prospective investors is planned for November 20.

