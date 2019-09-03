The group’s spokesman, Mr Bayo Ogunleye, made the call on Tuesday at a press briefing to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the Gani Fawehinmi Organisation in Lagos.

Ogunleye said that giving state pardon to minor offenders was in tandem with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to reform prisons across the country.

He explained that letters had been written to the governors in South-West zone to consider it as an honour in memory of the late legal luminary.

Ogunleye, also the Chairman, National Conscience Party (NCP) in Lagos State, said the organisation would also provide legal assistance to inmates awaiting trial on environmental sanitation and traffic offences in prisons.

“The organisation will be providing legal assistance to inmates that committed minor offences such as road and environmental offences.

“Letters have been written to these governors to consider it as an honour memory of the late legal luminary by giving state pardon to these category of prisoners in their respective states.

“This is coupled with our expectations in awaiting the comprehensive list and data of the aforementioned inmates from the authorities concerned.

“This is before we can commence full operation and implementation in conjunction with the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) branches in South-West states.

“We have written letters to the association to release their lawyers for the pro bono services,” he said.

The party leader explained that it would begin with prison in Ondo Town as a pilot scheme.

Ogunleye said it would start the assistance 10 years after the demised of Gani Fawehinmi, whereby it would use the goodwill of the late legal luminary to free inmates with minor offences.

He said there was nowhere in the world where road and environmental offences were considered as a criminal offences, but in Lagos, road offence was considered as a criminal offence.

Ogunleye said the party would on Sept. 4 pay a visit to the Christ Orphanage Home, Agbogboke, in Ondo Town, to present essential needs and utilities to the orphanages.

He said by Sept. 25, when it would be exactly 10 years after Gani Fawehinmi’s demised, prayer would be offered for the reposed of souls of the departed at his graveyard in Ondo Town.

Ogunleye said that the grand finale for the anniversary would come with a Night of Tributes and roll calls of martyrs and veterans of people who fought selflessly for a just cause.

“These worthy Nigerians had sacrificed all they have, paid the ultimate and supreme price with their lives to see a better country.

“Where irrespective of social strata, ethnics, religious inclination and political affiliation, Nigeria should be seen in the comity of all nations as a pride where justice, fairness is the norm,” he said.