The Minister, while congratulating the music stars for their feats, said that Afrobeat genre of music has propelled Nigeria’s increasing dominance of the music world.

In a statement issued by the minister in Lagos, Mohammed described the awards as fitting rewards for the persistent and hardwork of the duo.

He expressed the hope that the clinching of the prestigious awards by the two music stars would not only spur them to greater heights, but would also serve as a source of inspiration for others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two Nigerian Afrobeats stars won awards at the 2021 Grammys.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category, while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with American music star, Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.

Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, was also a winner on the song.

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, a nominee for a second consecutive year, won with his "Twice As Tall" album.

The 63rd Grammy Awards was held in Los Angeles, United States of America.