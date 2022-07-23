Solomon, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), noted that most graduates normally feel too big to learn skills after completion of their academic programmes.
Graduates shouldn't feel too big to learn vocational skills - Pastor
Mr Segun Solomon of Christ Disciples Church, Ilorin, has advised tertiary graduates in the country not to feel too big to learn vocational and entrepreneurship skills.
According to him, vocational skills will help graduates to be self dependent after school, rather than roaming the streets for white collar jobs.
“Do not feel ashamed to enrol for vocational skills after your service year. You are adding value to yourself which will help you to be self dependent.
“Stop feeling too big. Being a graduate is not enough to survive in Nigeria. Don’t depend on your certificate alone. Acquire new skills that can make you a better person.
“There are alot of opportunities when you have the skills. Learn skills like tailoring, plumbing, electrical, welding, carpentry and other valuable skills,” he urged.
The clergyman also admonished youths to stop feeling too big and embrace whatever petty job opportunities that come their way.
The cleric however advised government at all levels to prioritise youths empowerment and save youths from idleness.
