RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Graduates shouldn't feel too big to learn vocational skills - Pastor

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Segun Solomon of Christ Disciples Church, Ilorin, has advised tertiary graduates in the country not to feel too big to learn vocational and entrepreneurship skills.

Graduates shouldn't feel too big to learn vocational skills - Pastor
Graduates shouldn't feel too big to learn vocational skills - Pastor

Solomon, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), noted that most graduates normally feel too big to learn skills after completion of their academic programmes.

Recommended articles

According to him, vocational skills will help graduates to be self dependent after school, rather than roaming the streets for white collar jobs.

“Do not feel ashamed to enrol for vocational skills after your service year. You are adding value to yourself which will help you to be self dependent.

“Stop feeling too big. Being a graduate is not enough to survive in Nigeria. Don’t depend on your certificate alone. Acquire new skills that can make you a better person.

“There are alot of opportunities when you have the skills. Learn skills like tailoring, plumbing, electrical, welding, carpentry and other valuable skills,” he urged.

The clergyman also admonished youths to stop feeling too big and embrace whatever petty job opportunities that come their way.

The cleric however advised government at all levels to prioritise youths empowerment and save youths from idleness.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPC officials lead EU delegation to illegal refining sites

NNPC officials lead EU delegation to illegal refining sites

Graduates shouldn't feel too big to learn vocational skills - Pastor

Graduates shouldn't feel too big to learn vocational skills - Pastor

UNICEF spends $109m on Girl Education in Northern Nigeria

UNICEF spends $109m on Girl Education in Northern Nigeria

Encomiums as ex-Nigerian diplomat, Otobo laid to rest in New York

Encomiums as ex-Nigerian diplomat, Otobo laid to rest in New York

Obi condemns killing of Rev. Fr. Chietnum, others

Obi condemns killing of Rev. Fr. Chietnum, others

Buhari approves appointment of 3 new Permanent Secretaries

Buhari approves appointment of 3 new Permanent Secretaries

My defeat just temporary set back for APC, Gov Oyetola

My defeat just temporary set back for APC, Gov Oyetola

Obi, Kwankwaso may force 2023 election into rerun, US institutes

Obi, Kwankwaso may force 2023 election into rerun, US institutes

It's time to quit, Sowore fires back at Atiku

It's time to quit, Sowore fires back at Atiku

Trending

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumours of suspension

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

CAN accuses Tinubu of hiring 'Bishops' to attend Shettima's unveiling

Pastors and Bishops spotted at Shettima's unveiling as APC Vice Presidential candidate.