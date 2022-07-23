Graduates shouldn't feel too big to learn vocational skills - Pastor

According to him, vocational skills will help graduates to be self dependent after school, rather than roaming the streets for white collar jobs.

“Do not feel ashamed to enrol for vocational skills after your service year. You are adding value to yourself which will help you to be self dependent.

“Stop feeling too big. Being a graduate is not enough to survive in Nigeria. Don’t depend on your certificate alone. Acquire new skills that can make you a better person.

“There are alot of opportunities when you have the skills. Learn skills like tailoring, plumbing, electrical, welding, carpentry and other valuable skills,” he urged.

The clergyman also admonished youths to stop feeling too big and embrace whatever petty job opportunities that come their way.