Graduate who boasted that 'aggressive malpractice brought me this far' now in hot soup

She boasted about graduating through cheating and now, she may have to rewrite all her papers.

Peace Ufuoma of the University of Benin (SaharaReporters)

Peace Ufuoma, a student of Microbiology of the University of Benin (UniBen), marked her graduation with a controversial shirt.

Plastered across Ufuoma's shirt on campus as she celebrated her graduation, were the words: "Aggressive malpractice brought me this far."

And now UniBen would be investigating Ufuoma aggressively.

Ufuoma's shirt video went viral on social media and caught the attention of school authorities.

The University of Benin has now set up a committee to look into the inscription on Ufuoma's shirt.

In a memo signed by Head of Department of Microbiology of the University, S.O Omonigho, the committee was asked “To investigate her involvement in any examination malpractice; to investigate what transpired about the online publications; to scrutinize all her results till date, including all exam scripts; to scrutinize all marking schemes for all her courses; how true is the inscription on her shirt...?”

The committee was given one week to submit its report to the HoD.

