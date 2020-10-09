A Rivers State High Court has sentenced Gracious David-West to death for the serial murder of 11 women.

David-West was arrested in September 2019 in connection to a string of high-profile murders of women at different hotels, with most of them happening in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The killings started around July 2019 with young women discovered in hotel rooms with white clothes tied around their necks and waist.

Upon arrest, David-West made a series of confessional statements admitting to the killings during media parades organised by the Police.

Delivering judgement on Friday, October 9, 2020, Justice Adolphus Enebele sentenced the accused to death by hanging.

