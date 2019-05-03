The former military head of State, Yakubu Gowon reportedly slumped during the funeral of David Akpodiete Ejoor in Ovwor-Olomu Community, in Delta state.

Gowon slumped while the funeral oration was ongoing on Friday, May 3, 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former military head of state was promptly rushed by some top echelons of the military into the special tent for emergency resuscitation while Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state and James Ibori, former governor of the state, dashed into the tent to ensure he recovers.

NAN also reports that military, as well as the Delta state ambulances, were immediately moved into the front of the tent in case the 84-yr-old former head of state’s health deteriorates further.

After a while, Ibori and Okowa were seen exiting the tenth, an indication that the former army general has recovered.

General Yakubu Gowon was the military head of state between 1966 and 1975.