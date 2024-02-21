ADVERTISEMENT
Gowon says it's too early for Tinubu to resolve all inherited challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gowon debunked claims on social media that he refused to attend an event organised by ECOWAS, adding that this was probably due to miscommunication.

Former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon meets President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja [Presidency]
Former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon meets President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja [Presidency]

He added that it was too early in the life of the administration to begin to resolve all the inherited crises in different sectors.

Gowon said this after a meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Well, I was telling him that no Nigerian leader that gets there and will not have all the report of what is being said about him.

“But certainly, there’s no doubt from what one hears and what one sees on the various media. I think the government is trying its best to deal with the various problems of the country.

“Don’t you worry, you will get criticised but people who get there know better than you know.

“I think all what one can say is that Nigerians, we’ve got to give the President time to get things really done. And it is too early to say the absolute result, perfect result will be achieved now.”

Gowon said the meeting with the President also centred on the issue of the challenges facing the ECOWAS subregions, adding that it must be settled amicably.

“Being the surviving leader, or founding fathers of the ECOWAS, I think we had to discuss some of his plans in order to see what can be done to bring the matter under control,” Gowon said.

He debunked claims on social media that he refused to attend an event organised by ECOWAS, adding that this was probably due to miscommunication.

“I think there was a miscommunication, but then, it gave the opportunity for the President to call me so that we can discuss what I was to do.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

