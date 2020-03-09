The Office of the Vice President in a statement on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Abuja said that some state governors also worshiped with Osinbajo at the Aso Villa Chapel to mark the vice president’s birthday on Sunday.

Born March 8, 1957, Osinbajo turned 63 on Sunday.

Also, no fewer than 100 market women from Karu and Jikwoyi, Abuja suburbs, threw a surprise birthday reception for Osinbajo whose birthday coincided with the 2020 International Women’s Day.

The women sang birthday songs for Osinbajo as he joined them at the De George Resort in New Karu where they took photographs with him.

Osinbajo thanked them for their solidarity and prayed for God’s continued blessings in their lives and families.

“I want to thank every one of you for this wonderful surprise birthday party; those of you who are not yet 60 will be 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, in Jesus mighty name.

“All of you and your children will prosper in this land and experience promotion.

“Everything that you ask from God he will do for you, so my next birthday will be bigger and better than this and I will attend your own birthdays too.”

Osinbajo, afterwards, proceeded to the Jikwoyi Mini Stadium where he met with the management and players of FC Liberty International.

He spoke to the players about the importance of hard work as everything could be achieved by hard work.

“Talent is good but even if you have very little talent, with hard work, you can achieve what you want in life,” he said.

Earlier at the Aso Villa Chapel, an SSS 1 girl, Damilola Oriowo, who scaled a fence to meet Osinbajo during the 2019 Presidential election campaigns in Kubwa, Abuja joined other Nigerians at the service.

The student and her parents were recognised at the service by the vice president and they joined him in the photo session afterwards.

The vice president recalled how Oriowo had made determined efforts to personally meet him during the 2019 campaign; praising her resolve and welcoming the friendship.

During the service, Gowon prayed for God’s continued blessings and guidance for Osinbajo and commended the commitment and dedication of the vice president to the service of the nation.

“Let me join all the good people, sons of God here, to wish you a very happy birthday, and to ask for God’s blessings on you; and to say how much we all appreciate you.

“You are the one who is standing for all us, Christians throughout this country.

“When the darts are thrown at the government whether individually or collectively, and when everything is said, we know it is you that is standing firm for all of us who are of faith and I will like to say to you that we all appreciate you.

“We know that you are doing an exceptionally herculean job and we are proud of you; and continue to bless you and wish you many happy returns,” Gowon said.

Also, staff of the Office of the Vice President played a novelty football match to mark the occasion with the Department of State Services (DSS) team emerging winner.

The competition held at the football pitch of the Family Worship Centre, Abuja had staff of the Media, Protocol, Police and DSS units, competing for the top position.

Osinbajo, who was on ground to present trophies to the teams at the end of the game, commended the staff of his office for their unity and for rejoicing with him on his birthday.

The staff with other friends of the vice president also joined the celebrator in cutting a cake.

All prizes won by the various teams have been donated to charity.