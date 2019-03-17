The conference goes with the theme “Human Capital Development: as a Driver for National Transformation” and has been billed to take place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos from April 13 to 16, 2019.

In a press statement made available to Pulse, the organisers say former Nigerian President Rtd General Yakubu Gowon (GCFR), will be the chairman of the occasion and will lead the discussants, comprising the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu; the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Engr Simbi Wabote; and Dr Christopher Kolade.

According to the statement, "OGTAN recognizes the link between the quality of a nation’s workforce and its economic growth. An onslaught of complex and broad ranging socio-economic challenges including poor governance, corruption, inadequate infrastructure, outdated educational curriculum, poor funding of research centres, social unrest and increasing poverty, just to mention a few, have affected the Nigerian human capital over the years.

"The training association, in identifying this gap shall assemble resource persons to deliberate on the solutions as it relates to generating sustainable employment with a direct impact on the country’s GDP.

"While it admits the urgent need to address the widening debt profile of states and unemployment among Nigeria’s young population, OGTAN is also using this conference to address the rapid advancement of digitalization, automation, artificial intelligence, and how it compounds the increasing concern about the future of job security, wealth redistribution, and comparatively rising cost of implementing local content where these advancements are lacking".

Other attendees

Others expected to attend the conference are Mr Brent Omdahl, Commercial Counsellor US Consulate; Mr Emeka Okwuosa, MD Oilserv; Mr Pade Durotoye, MD Nigerdock; Mr Femi Omotayo, MD AOSOrwell; Prof Sunny Iyuke, Principal PTI; Mr Ifeanyi Nwagbogu, MD Schlumberger; Vice Chancellor of FUPRE, ABU and University of Ibadan; as well as representatives of the Ministry of Energy Gambia; Ghana’s Petroleum Commission and GOGSPA, among others.

Some past and present high ranking government officials, producing oil majors, multinational service companies’ executives, diplomats, and civil society groups are among distinguished guests expected at the conference.

The welcome and networking cocktail which is open to all delegates, will take place on the eve of the conference, while distinguished individuals shall be decorated with awards.

About OGTAN

OGTAN is the independent umbrella group of training services providers in the oil and gas sector established by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board in 2010.

It represents the Education and Training Sectorial Group of the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF) under Section 58 of the NOGICD Act (2010).