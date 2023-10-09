I am still around — Gowon debunks rumoured death
Yakubu Gowon would turn 89 on Thursday, October 19, 2023.
Recommended articles
Following the rumour of his death circulating on social media, Gowon said he is still alive and well.
According to the Nigerian Television Authority, Gowon said “I am still around and well. I am not in a hurry”
The former Head of State was quoted have said in a statement by Adeyeye Ajayi, his personal aide.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gowon would turn 89 on Thursday, October 19, 2023.
The former military leader ruled Nigeria from 1966 to 1975.
During his administration, he created the first 12 states in Nigeria.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Israeli PM Netanyahu vows Palestinian militants will face 'terrible' action
Israelis search for relatives missing after Hamas massacre at music festival
I am still around — Gowon debunks rumoured death
NYSC decries rejection of corps members by employers
Yobe records 117 diphtheria deaths with 1,796 suspected cases
NNPC boss insists FG has stopped paying fuel subsidy
How Israel-Palestine conflict has divided African countries
Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others to serve in presidential media team
Women affairs minister vows justice for 'one chance' victim abandoned by hospital
Pulse Sports
Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name
Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan
Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners
Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers
Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games
Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match
ADVERTISEMENT