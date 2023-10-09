ADVERTISEMENT
I am still around  — Gowon debunks rumoured death

Bayo Wahab

Yakubu Gowon would turn 89 on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Former military president, Yakubu Gowon is not dead. [Punch]
Former military president, Yakubu Gowon is not dead. [Punch]

Following the rumour of his death circulating on social media, Gowon said he is still alive and well.

According to the Nigerian Television Authority, Gowon said “I am still around and well. I am not in a hurry”

The former Head of State was quoted have said in a statement by Adeyeye Ajayi, his personal aide.

Gowon would turn 89 on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The former military leader ruled Nigeria from 1966 to 1975.

During his administration, he created the first 12 states in Nigeria.

