I am still around  — Gowon debunks rumoured death

Following the rumour of his death circulating on social media, Gowon said he is still alive and well.

According to the Nigerian Television Authority, Gowon said “I am still around and well. I am not in a hurry”

The former Head of State was quoted have said in a statement by Adeyeye Ajayi, his personal aide.

Gowon would turn 89 on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The former military leader ruled Nigeria from 1966 to 1975.