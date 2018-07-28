Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gowon advocates tolerance, unity among Nigerians to end killings

Yakubu Gowon Retired Gen. advocates tolerance, unity among Nigerians to end killings

Gowon made the remark on Saturday while speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the Nigeria Military School (NMS) 60th Speech and Prize Giving Day in Zaria, Kaduna State.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Biafra Nations Youth League (BNYL), has called on former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon to speak up on the Plateau killings. play

Yakubu Gowon

(Guardian )

Former Head of State, Retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon has advocated for more tolerance and understanding among Nigerians to put an end to the spate of killings in the country.

Gowon made the remark on Saturday while speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the Nigeria Military School (NMS) 60th Speech and Prize Giving Day in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He lament that Nigerians were killing one another for no reasons, advising that tolerance, understanding, brotherliness, accommodation and patriotism must be exhibited to restore peace across the country.

“Is it Nigerians that are killing Nigerians? It is of course very painful, I have to raise this for you young boys to know and understand that killing is not good.

“We must remove evil from our own minds to be able to live together as Christians and Muslims, as young boys, you prepare to deal with the situation when the need arise without fear or favour,” he said.

Gowon cited Nasarawa, Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Zamfara among others as some of the most affected states, advising that people must learn to tolerate one another to live in peace.

The ex-head of state lauded the efforts of the NMS Commandant, Brig-Gen. Muktar Bunza for moulding the boys to simultaneously acquire academics and military training.

He said NMS had remained a path for promoting national unity among Nigerians from different ethno-cultural and religious background.

According to him, the school has tremendously contributed to national growth and development through production of disciplined, patriotic, gallant and humble leaders.

Gowon advised the management to adopt world best practices in training the boys to become professional soldiers.

In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion and Gov. Abdul-Aziz Yari of Zamfara State reminded the NMS students that they were highly privileged to be enrolled into such prestigious school.

Yari, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abdullahi Abdul-Karim observed that sound education was the hallmark of success in life.

“Time has come for us to realise the reality that natural resources alone cannot build our nation, rather, it is our human capital, particularly the youth that must be harnessed to achieve meaningful development.

“We should not be surprised that a nation which is rich in natural resources will be struggling for survival if it lacks qualitative manpower.

“The premium placed by the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on national transformation is to train our youths, at tender age, to acquire relevant skills in all spheres of human endeavour,” he said.

The governor charged the students to be respectful, kind, generous and tolerant to people with different views, adding that they should also avoid terrorism, violence and hate speeches towards building a one and indivisible Nigeria.

In his speech, Bunza said the desire of the school has been to redefine its training programmes to fulfill the needs and aspirations of the Nigerian Army.

“NMS is conducting a combined training package comprising of academic and military subjects. The academic programmes are in line with the national policy on secondary education in Nigeria.

“In the same vein, the boys are adequately exposed to the basic military activities to be enlisted into the Nigerian Army as soldiers.

“To this extent, we have been able to ensure that the dreams of the founding fathers are achieved,” he said.

While assuring that the NMS had developed into a national asset, Bunza observed that the tremendous contributions of the school’s ex-boys to national development attested to their quality.

The commandant said the integrity and highest level of discipline displayed by the likes of late Maj-Gen. Tunde Idiagbon affirmed the role NMS had played in human resource development in Nigeria.

Bunza said the 60th Speech and Prize Giving Day had created a platform for those in attendance to benefit from the wealth of experience of a father, elder statesman and symbol of Nigeria’s unity, Retired Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

The present situation in the country and the effort of the Federal Government in unifying the country calls for the need to bring in a recognised symbol of Nigerian unity to interact with these young and promising Nigerians.

“Sir, let me re-echo your desire to ensure that Nigeria remain one from your independence speech in 1967 where you made it clear that: Nigeria must remain one indivisible country,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students who distinguished themselves and excelled in different fields were presented with awards.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Melaye Senator claims he spent 11 hours in wilderness after escaping attackbullet
2 Lagos Tanker Fire Government names owner of tanker that caused Otedola...bullet
3 Benue Lawmakers climb fence to enter Assembly complex to avoid...bullet

Related Articles

FESTAC 77 Find out about the twisted legacy of the great black festival
Buhari Gowon defends President over killer herdsmen attacks
Pulse Opinion It is time to scrap old and irrelevant NYSC
Yakubu Gowon Former military head again defends Udoji award, lauds Adedeji’s service
Kemi Adeosun What the law says about skipping NYSC
Plateau Killings Biafra Nations Youth League mocks Gowon over massacre
In Kaduna Police shut down major highways over arraignment of El-Zakzaki
NYSC Corps members offer free medical service in Yobe
Civil War Buhari says Nigerian Army was instructed to be soft on Biafrans

Local

The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has called on religious leaders in the country to pray for the peace of the nation.
Rochas Okorocha Gov. condemns murder of Imo APC chieftain, places N20m bounty on killers
Governors say there's no land for ranching in South East
In Ebonyi Government bans town unions’ elections till after 2019 general elections
Gripping images of Boko Haram survivors in Yokassala IDP camp Cameroon
In Sokoto IDP camp records 30 deliveries
38,051 people taking refuge in 31 IDPs camps following crisis
In Plateau Bingham University Teaching Hospital offers free treatment to 800 IDPs