Govt offices in Abuja shut in compliance with NLC warning strike

Workers at the Federal Secretariat and the Ministry of Information and National Orientation did not show up at their workplaces on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, according to ThePunch.

Banks around the secretariat were also under lock and key due to the ongoing strike.

On Friday, September 1, 2023, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, declared that the union would embark on a warning strike from Tuesday if the FG failed to address the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union had already staged a one-day protest in August to press home their demands from the Federal Government.

Following the protest, the labour unions issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government demanding “the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of the federal government including the recent hike in PMS (Premium Motor Spirit) price, increase in public school fees, the release of the eight months withheld salary of university lecturers and workers.”

Meanwhile, in compliance with the NLC strike, workers at the Kano Electricity Distribution Company have also shut down the company.

However, in a bid to address workers’ agitations, it would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Monday, July 31, 2023, promised to review their minimum wage.