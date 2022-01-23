RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Governorship primaries: Pastor prays no life will be lost in Ekiti

A cleric, Mr Gabriel Adarabioyo, has prayed that no life will be lost during the forthcoming governorship primaries by the various political parties in Ekiti.

Adarabioyo, the pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Christian Church of God, (RCCG), Ekiti Province seven, called on residents to pray so that the forthcoming gubernatorial election can be one of the most peaceful elections in the state.

The cleric made the call at the Sunday service held at Jesus Embassy, Basiri, Ado-Ekiti, the headquarters of the RCCG province seven.

Adarabioyo, who tagged his sermon: “Fresh Air, Divine Visitation”, specially called on God Almighty to blow a fresh air into Ekiti by choosing a man of His own heart for the people of the state.

He urged christian faithful, especially members of his church, to intercede on behalf of Ekiti so that whoever emerges as the next governor will be to everyone’s favour.

He cited Genesis, chapter 21, verse 1-5, saying God divinely visited Abraham and Sarah, his wife, by giving them Isaac, adding that the people of Ekiti must cry to their Maker for divine direction in the coming election.

He added that God’s divine visitation usually brings laughter, promotion and upliftment.

“I am not a politician, but the Holy Bible admonishes us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, ‘irorun igi ni irorun eye’, when there’s peace in the land, the people enjoy.

“Residents must pray to God, they must commit this Wednesday, Thursday and other days that political parties will be deciding their governorship primaries to God’s hand.

“You must pray that this election favours everyone in Ekiti. There shall be no loss of life. God’s will shall be done.

“Whoever God has ordained, let him or her become the governor of Ekiti. Pray that this election is one of the most peaceful ones,” Adarabioyo said.

The cleric noted that being a politician is not a sin, praying that the June 2022 gubernatorial election would see to the emergence of political leaders, who would have the love of the people at heart.

