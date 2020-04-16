The governors, made this known in a communiqué issued at the end of the Forum’s 5th tele-conference held on Wednesday.

The communiqué was signed by NGF Chairman, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Thursday in Abuja.

“Most States have established COVID-19 hotlines and will ensure that emergency services are integrated into the operations of their Task Force on COVID-19,” Fayemi said.

He said that the forum received briefing from the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu and the Director -General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, on activities of the PTF.

The briefing, he said, include the current partnership with the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to support States’ response to the pandemic through the delivery of essential health equipment and the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable persons.

“Governors are working to improve their logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection and care.

“Infection prevention and control committees will also be set up in States to support the role of health workers who are at the frontline of the pandemic.”

The governors,according to the communique, commended the Presidential Task Force and NCDC for ramping up the country’s testing and contact-tracing capacity during the two-week period of lockdown in many parts of the country.

Fayemi called for collaboration with states who are the primary stakeholders of the COVID-19 response.

He said that the governors commended the CACOVID group for their commitment and collaboration on the COVID-19 response.

The commendation,according to the communique ,followed a briefing from the CACOVID led by Messrs. Aliko Dangote and Herbert Nwigwe and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on the delivery of healthcare equipment and distribution of palliatives to the most vulnerable persons across states.

“Finally, Governors recognised the importance of ensuring the continuous existence of businesses during the lockdown and will take necessary measures to support same.”